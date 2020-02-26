HAPPI Health to celebrate new distinction with ribbon cutting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -A local healthcare nonprofit has something exciting to celebrate.
HAPPI Health has been serving the community for nearly 10 years.
HAPPI started out with a pediatrics unit and now has family health care, primary and urgent care and behavioral health. The have 3 different facilities on Franklin Street, Pansey street and Sparkman Drive.
At the beginning of the month HAPPI Health became a federally qualified health center look a like.
At 10 a.m. Wednesday they will celebrate that.
The operations manager for HAPPI Health tells us they’ve been working for this for about two and a half years.
The designation means they will be able to further their services and apply for grants.
We talked with the CEO and operations manager for HAPPI and they tell me their mission is serving the community. And this designation will open up more doors.
“It’s such a big celebration for us. We’re so excited. We’ve been a resource for our community. But now with this designation with greater funding we can provide better care, more services and serve more patients in our community,” says operations manager Ann Kepner.
The ribbon cutting will be at 813 Franklin street at 10. The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce will join them for the celebration as well.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.