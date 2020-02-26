Fourth fire at vacant Huntsville house since October under investigation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire & Rescue were called out to a house in Huntsville just before midnight on Wednesday.
We’re told no one lives at the house on Cavalry Street, and no one was inside when crews arrived.
Fire officials say, though, this is the fourth time a fire has started at this property since October.
The first fire was at a shed in the back of the house.
Huntsville police tell us the most of the damage was to the back of the home, but the home is not destroyed.
Crews could not tell us a cause.
This house is close to where another fire broke out on Poplar Avenue on Monday.
That fire is being investigated as an arson.
