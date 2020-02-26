Former county commissioner accused of impersonation and harassment

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - It started on Facebook, with a man named Randall Carson.
For months, Carson was commenting on elected officials’ Facebook pages, but several people in the community had questions about his legitimacy.
“We checked on voter lists, and there was no one. There were many red flags, like I said, he was so full of harassment and attacking of certain political people,” Deborah King said.
Deborah King says she was harassed by this Randall Carson as well.
Turns out Randall Carson is a former Limestone County Commissioner, and his name is Mark Yarbrough.
King says when a political post online turned threatening, that's when investigators got involved.
“He should be ashamed of himself, there’s no excuse whatsoever for him to be doing this, none. No excuse what so ever. No matter how he dislikes a candidate, no matter how he disagreed, there’s no excuse for this,” King said.
In the complaint filed by King, she says current county commissioners knew about the fake Facebook page.
Commissioners Jason Black and Steve Turner were also named in the complaint.
“I was not involved in any way. I made assumptions it was Mark because of what other people on Facebook were saying. I want to be clear in saying, I don’t approve of this. I think it’s underhanded and no one should use a fake page to attack anyone," Black said.
King says elected officials need to be held accountable.
“We have got to see our elected officials be less corrupt, plain and simple," King continued.
WAFF 48 News reached out to Mark Yarbrough for comment. At this time, he says there is no comment.
