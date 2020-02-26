Firefighters respond to massive refinery fire after explosion near Los Angeles

CARSON, Calif. (AP) - Los Angeles County firefighters responded to a large refinery fire that temporarily closed all lanes of the 405 Freeway Tuesday night in the city of Carson.
KTLA-TV reports that massive flames could be seen burning from the Marathon Petroleum Corporation located 13 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. An explosion preceded the fire in a cooling tower, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
The department said the fire sparked about 10:50 p.m. It’s unclear if anyone has been injured.
Marathon is the largest refinery on the West Coast with a crude oil capacity of 363,000 barrels per calendar day, according to the company’s website.
