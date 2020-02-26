Decatur leaders considering ban on front-yard parking

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - City leaders in Decatur are considering a ban on parking in your front yard.
This proposal is part of a rewrite for zoning ordinances. The ban would apply to front yards in new subdivisions, but could be extended to existing homes.
City council leaders say the ban is being considered because some residents asked for it as part of the One Decatur comprehensive plan written and approved in 2018.
The proposal would require cars in street-facing yards to be parked on a hard surface, like concrete or asphalt. It would also prevent driveways from taking up more than 40% of the front lot, or 500 square feet.
The city’s Director of Development says the proposal still needs to be adjusted. He sees how some larger families could have a problem wit this ban.
There’s no word on when the proposal might be finalized.
