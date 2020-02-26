Coronavirus: It’s not here, but Alabama public officials are preparing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) sent an email today to assure people that as of February 26 there are no known cases of the new Coronavirus COVID-19 reported in Alabama.
But ADPH also assures people the department is a partner with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other partners in preparing Alabama communities for the spread of COVID-19.
Guidance has been sent to the state’s post-secondary schools, the State Department of Education, independent schools and businesses based on the most recent information.
ADPH also held a webinar to assist hospitals by providing screening guidance and other precautions for staff and the public.
ADPH leaders say should patients with COVID-19 disease require treatment, personnel taking care of them would be in hospital or medical settings and under isolation.
While there are no known cases of COVID-19 in Alabama, there are several types of common respiratory viruses circulating including common coronavirus types and influenza.
Since current respiratory outbreaks could make it hard to identify an outbreak of this new coronavirus, the public is asked to get flu vaccine if they have not done so.
“The best way to avoid infection is what we already know is effective in reducing the risk of transmission,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mary McIntyre said. “These are the everyday precautions to help stop the spread of germs, such as frequent handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes, staying home if you have fever, taking flu antivirals if prescribed, and using appropriate equipment the right way every time.”
ADPH leaders say “Do 10 – Fight the Flu” describes the top 10 things to do to fight the flu and avoid infection that also apply to COVID-19:
1. Get Vaccinated
2. Wash Your Hands
3. Cover Your Coughs and Sneezes
4. Stay Home With Fever
5. Stockpile Supplies
6. Clean and Disinfect
7. Know Your Office Emergency Plan
8. Learn Home Care
9. Call Your Doctor If Symptoms Get Worse
10. Stay Informed
More information is available by clicking “Coronavirus” on the home page of //alabamapublichealth.gov/.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.