Coronavirus concerns as cargo flights from China to Huntsville begin

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An air cargo carrier begins flights to Huntsville from China this week. A lot of people have reached out to city leaders with concerns about the flights.
WAFF talked with city leaders, airport officials, and health experts and they say as of now, there’s nothing to worry about.
The CDC has strict guidelines for every cargo company flying to and from China.
The last thing anyone wants to worry about when they’re boarding a plane, taking a trip or going on vacation is getting sick.
Employees with the Alabama Department of Public Health say with DSV making flights from China to Huntsville, you don’t have to worry.
“We are aware certainly that airlines have been coming into the United States from China as well as other parts of the world and coming into various places and also aware that cargo planes have continued to come into the United States from China,” said Karen Landers.
Employees with U.S. Customs say it’s not a direct flight. Planes go from China and stop in Alaska, where they go through customs before making the next leg of the trip. For DSV, that will include Huntsville.
“We do not have any indication at this time that the corona virus is transmitted through any product or any mail or any other entity of that nature this virus is airborne but again the contact is the person who is infected with a virus you have to be in very close proximity say 6 to 8 feet from the person that actually has the coronavirus,” said Landers.
Alabama Public Health Officers are keeping in touch with the CDC about coronavirus. If policies are changed they’ll be the first to know.
