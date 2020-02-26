Bill would allow Madison Co. wineries to deliver wine

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Think about this for a minute. The delivery service Shipt allows you to have your groceries brought to your front door, but a bill on the table would allow certain wines to be delivered as well.
This bill is only for Madison County. Right now wineries have to sell to a licensed retailer.
This bill would allow small farm wineries in Madison County to sell their wine directly to consumers.
And it says a third party carrier such as Shipt could deliver that wine to your house.
In order to be considered a smalls scale winery- the business can’t make more than 100,000 gallons per year. And at least 50 percent of the fruit used in the wine must be grown in Alabama.
The winery would also have to collect and pay the appropriate taxes to the state.
Lawmakers in the house committee on Madison county legislation are set to discuss it Wednesday.
You can read the full bill here.
