Alabama voters will decide method state school board members are chosen.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Mark your calendars, election day in Alabama is March 3rd. We’re previewing a big decision you have to make impacting the state school board.
If you can vote in Alabama, not only will you be able to elect people to different positions, you can also have your voice heard when it comes to the state board of education.
Members of the state school board are currently elected. There’s a proposal, known as Amendment One on the ballot, that would make them appointed by the governor.
"It’s not black-and-white. It is a weighing and a balancing kind of thing. I think we’re better off with an appointed board, not an elected board. The elected boards are chaotic, there’s a lot of special interest involved,” said former state school board member Mary Scott Hunter.
If Amendment One passes, Governor Kay Ivey would appoint the eight member board, but the governor wouldn’t have all the say.
“Those appointments will go to the senate for confirmation. The senate can hold hearings and decide to confirm them or not,” said Hunter.
Hunter won two elections and served on the Alabaman State Board of Education for eight years. Although she was elected, she’s hoping and voting for change.
“If we always do what we’ve always done as the saying goes, we’ll always get what we’ve always got. If you want to vote “no,” I guess that’s your prerogative, but you are voting to always get what you’ve always had,” said Hunters.
WAFF reached out to Governor Kay Ivey to get her opinion on this amendment. She says currently there are only six states in the whole country where the state school board members are elected.
Ivey wants Alabama to move with the times and change the process.
