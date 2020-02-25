16-year-old Elkmont man arrested on sex charges

ELKMONT, Ala. (WAFF) -A 16-year old Elkmont male faces adult charges of sodomy and sex abuse after the sheriff’s office investigated a complaint of sexual abuse of a a child under the age of 12.
Clyde Reneau is charged with sodomy 1st degree and sex abuse of a child less than 12 years old.
He was booked Monday into the Limestone County Jail and released on $30,000 bond.
Investigators were notified of the possible abuse on February 19th. DHR and Limestone County Sheriff’s investigators opened an investigation into the complaint, during which the victim was interviewed and disclosed sexual abuse by Reneau.
In a later interview, Reneau confessed to having sexual contact with the victim.
Reneau is charged as an adult because sodomy 1st degree is a class A felony, which allows both charges to be brought as adult charges.
