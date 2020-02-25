Two people killed in DeKalb County wreck involving tractor trailer

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were killed on Monday when a car crashed into a tractor trailer.
19-year-old Emily Rae Denham of Dutton and 20-year-old Cody Austin Martin of Pisgah were pronounced dead at the scene.
Denham was driving the 2015 Nissan Altima when the crash happened around 11:40AM. Martin was a passenger in the Altima.
The crash happened on Alabama Highway 75 at the intersection of DeKalb County Road 400. The cause of the crash is under investigation by ALEA Troopers.
