Two people killed in DeKalb County wreck involving tractor trailer
(Source: WVUE)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | February 24, 2020 at 10:44 PM CST - Updated February 24 at 11:08 PM

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were killed on Monday when a car crashed into a tractor trailer.

19-year-old Emily Rae Denham of Dutton and 20-year-old Cody Austin Martin of Pisgah were pronounced dead at the scene.

Denham was driving the 2015 Nissan Altima when the crash happened around 11:40AM. Martin was a passenger in the Altima.

The crash happened on Alabama Highway 75 at the intersection of DeKalb County Road 400. The cause of the crash is under investigation by ALEA Troopers.

