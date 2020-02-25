Suspect killed after shootout with Tuscumbia Police

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan is confirming that one person is dead after an early morning shootout with police officers.
It started around 3:55 a.m. when officers were responding to a call about suspicious activity at the Trenholm Heights Apartments. Neighbors say someone was banging on doors.
According to Chief Logan, officers found someone they believed was involved. Logan says that person fired shots at the officers and ran away. Officers chased them to South Mulberry and 10th Street where more shots were fired and the suspect was hit and killed.
The Alabama Bureau of Investigation and Colbert County District Attorney’s Office are now handling the case.
The identity of the person shot has not been made public at this time. Logan says none of the officers were seriously injured in the incident.
