STATE BASKETBALL: Collinsville girls advance, Mars Hill falls short

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple teams from north Alabama have traveled to Birmingham for a chance to win a state basketball title.
An impressive scoring duo for Mars Hill fell just short of knocking off St. Luke’s in the 1A semi-finals. Neely Johns scored 17 points for the Panthers. Erika Mitchell put up 16 points to keep the Panthers in the game. However, Mars Hill struggled with consistency behind the arc. The Panthers finished the day 10 of 29 while St. Luke’s capitalized on missed shots. The Wildcats attempted just nine 3-point shots the entire game.
St. Luke’s will play Spring Garden for the 1A Girls state title on Thursday, Feb 27.
The Collinsville Panthers dominated G.W. Long to advance to the 2A Girls state championship game. Three Panthers players posted ten points or more: Tyla Tatum (10), Hadley Hamilton (10) and Brittany Rivera (12) in the rout. The Panthers were 7-19 for 3-point shots, with all of those successful shots coming in the first half. The Panthers efficiency waned in the third quarter, but the Rebels completely stalled. G.W. Long shot 1-12 in 3rd quarter field goals and 0-7 in three-point shots.
Collinsville will play Cold Springs for the state championship on Friday, February 28 at 9AM.
