STATE BASKETBALL: Collinsville girls advance, Mars Hill falls short

The Collinsville Panthers dominated G.W. Long to advance to the 2A Girls state championship game. Three Panthers players posted ten points or more: Tyla Tatum (10), Hadley Hamilton (10) and Brittany Rivera (12) in the rout. The Panthers were 7-19 for 3-point shots, with all of those successful shots coming in the first half. The Panthers efficiency waned in the third quarter, but the Rebels completely stalled. G.W. Long shot 1-12 in 3rd quarter field goals and 0-7 in three-point shots.