SmileDirectClub: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $26.2 million in its fourth quarter.
The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.
The direct-to-consumer teeth-straightening company posted revenue of $196.7 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $198.5 million.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $114.5 million, or $1.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $750.4 million.
SmileDirectClub expects full-year revenue in the range of $1 billion to $1.1 billion.
SmileDirectClub shares have increased 30% since the beginning of the year.
