Rain causing construction delays in Madison County

“The biggest one is the old 431 bridges we were supposed to have gotten started maybe a month ago. We’ve had the road closed three weeks and it’s rained every other day for three weeks. The Hobbs Island project where we are widening roads is flooded as well. We hope the weather will cooperate soon, so we can get started. Ryland Pike is another one, we haven’t dealt with flooding, but still the rain is holding us up,” said Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill.