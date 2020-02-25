Rain causing construction delays in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If it seems like its rained all month long, you're not wrong. It has rained so much in the Tennessee Valley, construction crews can't do their job.
Construction was scheduled to start at the New Hope Recreation Center three months ago. The goal is to build a second Rec Center with tall ceilings so people in this community can play basketball and volleyball, but the rain hasn’t stopped long enough for crews to build.
The $1.2 million project was scheduled to start in December 2019, and open this summer. Now, the plans have been pushed back to allow the work to be finished this fall.
The New Hope Rec Center is not the only delayed project. Parked tractors on delayed construction sites are scattered across Madison County.
“The biggest one is the old 431 bridges we were supposed to have gotten started maybe a month ago. We’ve had the road closed three weeks and it’s rained every other day for three weeks. The Hobbs Island project where we are widening roads is flooded as well. We hope the weather will cooperate soon, so we can get started. Ryland Pike is another one, we haven’t dealt with flooding, but still the rain is holding us up,” said Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill.
February’s rain isn’t only impacting city and county projects, even building homes is taking crews longer because they can’t pour cement and put up drywall until it’s dry.
