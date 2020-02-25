Prattville teen charged with attempted murder after fire set to victim’s bed

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A 16-year-old has been charged in connection with a fire Sunday, according to the Prattville Police Department.
Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson said the case involved a bed being set on fire while the victim was sleeping in it. Upon further investigation, including an interview with the teen, it was determined the fire was set with the intention of killing the victim.
The teen, identified by the Autauga County District Attorney’s Office as Charlesia Leonard, was arrested and charged with attempted murder. She is also facing an assault on a police officer charge stemming from the arrest. She was placed in the Autauga County Metro Jail on a $75,000 bond.
Leonard is being charged as an adult.
