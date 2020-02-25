Man pleads guilty to attempted murder of Huntsville police officers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man will spend 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to the attempted murder of three Huntsville police officers.
Devron Booker was arrested in January following a chase through Huntsville. Booker was in a vehicle that was suspected as being taken in an armed robbery several days before. When an officer attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, Booker fled. Booker eventually shot at police when the chase ended on Memorial Parkway.
No one was injured in the January shooting.
Monday’s plea deal resulted in several additional charges against Booker being dropped.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.