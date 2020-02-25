Madison residents sound the alarm on restaurant noise nuisance

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Some people who live in Madison want city leaders to hear them like they’ve heard a nearby business’ alarm constantly ringing overnight. The alarm at the Chick-fil-A on Highway 72 goes off several times a month, sometimes for hours. According to residents, there has never been a crime - just a false alarm.
The City of Madison has a noise ordinance in place that would cite a person/business for false alarms.
“We’re not the law -- we can’t enforce it," said resident Sheila McFerran. "There is an ordinance. Let the city please enforce it.”
The people who live off of Gooch Lane say they’ve contacted the police department, city employees, the restaurant and even the restaurants security company. They live 400-1,000 yards behind the restaurant and still hear the alarm.
“It’s worse than a tornado siren," described McFerran.
“The town has become a place for us and my neighbors, a place where you can’t get a full nights sleep," stated resident John Emich.
Emich and McFerran along with several other people who live in their neighborhood spoke before the Madison City Council Monday.
Armed with a log of times the alarm has gone off and calls made to the city, they presented their case. The Mayor and Police Chief said this was the firs time they’ve heard of the problem.
“They’ve been called numerous times about this. Every time the alarm goes off it says Madison Police Department is on the way. So, if they’re on the way, why are they just now finding out about it,” questioned resident Andy Yarborough.
The residents claim the police department has no log of their calls about the alarms. WAFF 48 has requested the logs, and we will update this story with any response we receive.
“Now, three months later, we hear it go off and it’s like cry wolf. What are they going to do when it really goes off," questioned McFerran.
Emich also reports dumpsters being emptied around 4 a.m. This is also a violation of the city noise ordinance.
Both Mayor Finley and Chief Jernigan say they will have their teams look into the matter.
WAFF 48 has reached out to Chick-fil-A for comment, but so far have not heard back.
