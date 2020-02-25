Local lawmakers seek additional mental health funding

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - After cutting mental health funding years ago, local lawmakers say they’re making it a main focus of this year’s legislative session.
“We’re reaping what we sewed several years ago by cutting mental health funding, so this is all part of catching up and providing these mental health services that are needed in North Alabama and across the state,” State Senator Arthur Orr said.
Senator Orr, other legislators, and the Department of Mental Health are working to get ‘crisis centers’ in our area.
The 24/7 centers will provide temporary treatment for people with mental illness.
“This would be a place that would not be a jail, and not be an ER first of all. It would be a place that a person could be taken by LE and through a warm hand-off process this person would be medically and mentally evaluated and stabilized," Lynn Beshear said.
Beshear, commissioner for the Department of Mental Health says the crisis centers don’t exist anywhere in the state.
Although it’s a temporary place for people to get diagnosed and seek help, it also ensures treatment or course of action is continued once they leave the crisis center.
“It helps in the jails, in the local jails in the prisons. It also helps for programs in the schools, and it also helps in the hospitals. Many times people wind up in the ER and they don’t need to be there and that cost of course is high," Orr explained.
Moving forward, law makers and local mental health centers are waiting to hear from the Department of Mental Health to see what funding will be available.
“With trained people in LE, all the first responders with the proper training can identify when a person needs extra attention and they can take them to this place where they can get it from the health care professionals," Beshear said.
Bill Giguere with the Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama, in Decatur, says he believes this area would be a great candidate for those resources to flourish.
