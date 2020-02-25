’l’ll be ready to go March 9’: Tua will get clearance, says he’s ready for April Pro Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa says he will be cleared by his doctors and ready to play football again on March 9, 2020.
Tagovailoa dislocated and fractured his right hip on Nov. 16 in Starkville against Mississippi State.
Speaking at the NFL combine Tuesday, Tagovailoa said the thing that has gotten him this far in his recovery and in football is his family.
He said his motivation is not only to make them proud, but to change their lives.
Tagovailoa said he grew up a huge Dallas Cowboys fan, but he’d be honored to be drafted by any NFL team.
Tagovailoa said he's been rehabbing full force, gradually increasing his workouts for his glutes, hamstring and quad near his right hip.
He said he’s ready for the next chapter and his next challenge. Tagovailoa said his strategy is to just be himself during the interviews and the right NFL team will find him.
He was also asked about outgoing UA strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran. Cochran is leaving to take a position at Georgia. Tagovailoa said Cochran developed deep relationships with players, and he probably doesn’t get the credit he deserves. He said he will be missed.
Tagovailoa’s Pro Day is coming up April 9, 2020 and he says he’s ready.
