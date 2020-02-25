Law enforcement officials honored after deadly Jackson County marina fire

Source: Scottsboro police (Source: Scottsboro police)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | February 25, 2020 at 7:30 AM CST - Updated February 25 at 7:30 AM

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Three law enforcement officials are being honored as heroes after January’s deadly fire at the Jackson County marina.

Lt. Landon Baker with the Scottsboro Fire Department, Robert Shook of the Jackson County Rescue Squad, and Sgt. Brian Eakin with Scottsboro police all received Life Saving Awards Monday night.

Eakin was responding to an alarm at Scottsboro Gun and Pawn, owned by Shook, when the fire happened. The two jumped into action, loaded up one of the rescue boats.

They went to the park, where they, along with Baker, were able to rescue seven lives.

Posted by Scottsboro Police Department on Monday, February 24, 2020

The Scottsboro Police Department posted the picture of the three receiving the awards, saying “The actions of Sgt. Eakin and Mr. Shook, as well as Lt. Baker, who braved the frigid waters to save lives as well, exemplify everything that is good about public service.”

