Increasing clouds tonight with rain & snow showers Wednesday

Cloud cover will continue to increase this evening with isolated to widely scattered rain showers developing after midnight, lows will fall into the low to mid-40s.
Breezy winds gusting over 20 mph and scattered rain showers will continue off and on through the day Wednesday with rainfall amounts up on 1/3”, highs will make it into the upper 40s. As the cold front moves through late Wednesday, rain showers may mix in with some light snow showers… no accumulation or significant impacts are expected.
Skies will rapidly clear out by Thursday morning with colder air settling in throughout the Tennessee Valley, high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s for Thursday and Friday. The weekend looks mainly dry for now with warmer temps in the 50s expected by Sunday.
We are monitoring the threat for more widespread rain showers and thunderstorms early next week, check back for updates.
