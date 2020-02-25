Huntsville Municipal Court to hold traffic court amnesty days

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville’s Municipal Court will offer amnesty days for residents who have active warrants related to unpaid traffic tickets.
The amnesty days will be held on March 13th and March 27th at 10:30 a.m. at the Municipal Justice building at 815 Wheeler Avenue.
The amnesty program applies to anyone with an outstanding arrest warrant for failing to appear in court over an unpaid traffic ticket.
Municipal Court Judge Lonzo Robinson said Amnesty Court will allow defendants to start over without serving jail time or paying a penalty fee.
“People make mistakes,” Robinson said. “Amnesty Court ensures you don’t have to be defined by those mistakes. Instead of turning yourself in, you can simply pay the ticket and have your warrant withdrawn. This is a wonderful opportunity to start new and move forward.”
Residents who take part in the program must pay their entire unpaid traffic ticket balance in order to receive amnesty.
Once their tickets are paid off, they’ll receive a clearance letter allowing the Department of Public Safety to reissue driver’s licenses if necessary.
Registration is required to attend. Participants must present a state-issued photo ID to be scheduled the program.
To sign-up, residents should visit Room 105 of the Municipal Justice complex. Registration for the March 13th session must be finished by 4:30 p.m. on March 10th. Registration for the March 27th session must be completed by 4:30 p.m. on March 25th.
Court officials say residents do not need to be worried about being arrested while registering.
For more information, contact the Municipal Court Administrative Office at 256-427-7800.
