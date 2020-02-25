Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Trent Forrest scored 14 of his 16 points after halftime, and No. 6 Florida State rallied from a double-digit deficit to beat No. 11 Louisville 82-67. FSU took over first place in the ACC by a half-game over Louisville and No. 7 Duke. Patrick Williams' thunderous dunk capped a 15-0 run that put the Seminoles ahead for good. The Seminoles outscored Louisville 50-27 after halftime and extended their home winning streak to 22 games. Devin Vassell and M.J. Walker each scored 12 points for FSU, which set a school record for regular-season ACC wins. Ryan McMahon scored 14 points for Louisville.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points, Montrezl Harrell added 22 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 124-97 rout of the Memphis Grizzlies. Leonard had 14 points in the first quarter as the Clippers roared out to a 26-point lead. Ja Morant had 16 points and Josh Jackson scored 14 for Memphis, which has dropped three straight to fall under .500. Marcus Morris Sr. got his first start with Los Angeles and had 13 points. The Clippers used their 29th different starting lineup this season.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is back on top of the college basketball world after knocking off Baylor. And the Bears dropped to No. 2 in The Associated Press men's poll following the close loss. The Jayhawks took over the No. 1 ranking for the second time this season following a week there in December. The Bears fell to second after their 23-game winning streak ended. Gonzaga was No. 3 after a loss to BYU. And Dayton leapfrogged San Diego State for No. 4 following the Aztecs' first loss of the season. They were followed by Florida State, Duke, Kentucky, Maryland and Creighton in rounding out the top 10. Every team in the top 10 found itself in a new position from last week.
NEW YORK (AP) — South Carolina still leads the way in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll in a week that saw seven ranked teams fall to unranked opponents. The top of the poll was unscathed with none of the first seven teams losing. The No. 1 Gamecocks received 27 of 30 first-place votes from the national media panel a day after clinching their fifth Southeastern Conference title in seven years. No. 2 Baylor got two first-place votes and No. 3 Oregon got one. Stanford and Louisville round out the top five teams in the poll. TCU enters the rankings for the first time in two years, coming in at No. 25.