Harvest Elementary students, parents and teachers talk civics

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The next generation of leaders had an opportunity to speak their mind on Monday.
Civics was the topic of conversation at the Harvest Volunteer Fire Dept., as students, parents and teachers had an open discussion.
The goal of the meeting was to understand what is needed to make school curriculum accessible and representative of all students.
Organizers tell us its helpful to get the perspective of younger students.
“Just because your young doesn’t mean your voice doesn’t matter. Having them be apart of the discussion, it begins to build a mindset within them that my vote, my thoughts, really do matter," said Rachel Ballard with Madison County Schools.
Madison County Schools partnered with the David Mathews Center for Civic Life, Generation Citizen and iCivics to put on these conversations.
A second community civics conversation will happen Monday night in the Harvest Elementary School cafeteria at five o’clock.
