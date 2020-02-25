HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The Harris Home for Children is expanding.
The program offers home and support services for neglected children, and other children in crisis situations.
The new home, on North Memorial Parkway, will house 13-boys between the ages of 13-and-18.
It will free up space to bring in more children at the organization's current location on Church Street.
Harris Home leaders say the children deserve this.
“These are kids that are just like our kids. They just came from homes that they had to remove them because of drugs or death or whatever. It’s not that they’re bad kids. They just need opportunities to flourish in life and become great citizens in not only Huntsville, but wherever they decide to go when they leave us." said Reggie McKenzie, Executive Director at the Harris Home for Children.
Children are expected to move into the new property next month.
Program leaders are now looking for donations like furniture, linens, kitchen supplies and more.
They are also looking for people to make financial donations.
