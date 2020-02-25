Former Limestone Commission Chair arrested, accused of harassing rivals with fake Facebook account

In the posts, “Randall Carson” is seen mocking Commission Chair Collin Daly and District 4 Commissioner Ben Harrison. In another post, “Carson” invited another poster to meet him in real life at the Limestone County Sheriff’s Department, then posted photos from the Sheriff’s Department’s parking lot and another photo depicting a TV character holding a gun. One victim shared a police report with WAFF. In it, the Limestone County investigator commented that he reviewed security camera footage after the photos of the Sheriff’s Department were posted. The investigator says the video shows Yarbrough getting in and out of his truck at the Sheriff’s Office that day.