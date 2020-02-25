A dry day today before rain and snow chances Wednesday

Happy Tuesday! We are finally dry after a wet start to the week and its comfortable this morning.
Temperatures this morning are mild as many are waking up into the low 50s. Skies are still mostly cloudy but there are some breaks in the clouds that we will see off and on throughout the day today. Wind has turned to the southwest behind the cold front overnight and that will keep things warm throughout the day today. Expect high temperatures to climb into the low to mid 60s for much of the Valley with warmer temperatures for areas that see some sunshine this afternoon.
Overnight tonight and into tomorrow we will see another cold front push through and this one will bring in the colder air out of the northwest. Wednesday morning brings the threat of a few showers as the front comes through, but wind will turn to the northwest bringing in gusts of 20 to 25 mph. Temperatures will drop as the day goes on, falling from the upper 40s and low 50s early, into the low 30s by the afternoon and evening. Scattered showers will be back during the afternoon and as temperatures drop we could see some snow showers mix in as well. Little to no accumulation is expected at this time. From there we will deal with a much colder end to the week and month of February.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
