A dry day today before rain and snow chances Wednesday

Overnight tonight and into tomorrow we will see another cold front push through and this one will bring in the colder air out of the northwest. Wednesday morning brings the threat of a few showers as the front comes through, but wind will turn to the northwest bringing in gusts of 20 to 25 mph. Temperatures will drop as the day goes on, falling from the upper 40s and low 50s early, into the low 30s by the afternoon and evening. Scattered showers will be back during the afternoon and as temperatures drop we could see some snow showers mix in as well. Little to no accumulation is expected at this time. From there we will deal with a much colder end to the week and month of February.