Doctor arraigned on new counts in pill mill investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Lee County doctor has been arraigned on new federal charges.
Dr. James Edwards pleaded not guilty to 87 counts of drug distribution during a hearing Tuesday. The new counts are part of a second superseding indictment against the doctor.
According to court records, Edwards was prescribing controlled substances to patients who didn’t have a need for the medication. Prosecutors say Edwards was acting outside the general course of medical practice. The indictment shows the counts represent the total number of prescriptions he wrote for ten patients, starting as early as 2015.
Records indicate concerns over Edwards’ prescribing practices were lodged by various medical professionals years prior to his arrest in 2019.
