Ditto Landing could reopen soon as water recedes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The flooding at Ditto Landing is expected to go down in the next few days, but officials still have more to do before the marina can reopen.
Ditto Landing Executive Director Brandi Quick said the number one priority right now is safety, that’s why barricades are blocking anyone from coming into the marina.
“We’re expecting water to drop significantly over the next couple of days," Quick said. “Then we’ll begin the cleanup process. As you can imagine with all the rain and all the water coming in it brings in a lot of debris and sediment, so we’ve got to get that cleaned.”
The water has already receded about four feet in the last three weeks, but Quick said the water levels will need to go down another four feet before the park can reopen.
Quick is planning a community cleanup day on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
She said the more people who can come help the better and there will be hot dogs.
Quick said the flooding this year is still not as bad as last year. This year the water crested at 20.5 ft., last year it crested at 22.9 ft.
While the flooding continues, Quick cannot get to her office, people cannot get to their boats on the docks and fisherman cannot fish.
We’ll give you the first alert when the marina reopens.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.