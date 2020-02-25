Deadline looms for GEAR UP Alabama ‘Last-Dollar Tuition Waiver’ applications

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The deadline is looming for high school students to take the next step in their education and get all their expensive waived. The GEAR UP Alabama program is accepting applications for its “Last-Dollar Tuition Waiver” only until the end of the week.
GEAR UP Alabama is a program that provides guidance students need to prepare for college, community college, or the workforce after high school. GEAR UP is an acronym that stands for Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs. Its mission is to prepare students for higher education and training beyond high school through mentoring, dual enrollment, and education.
The “Last-Dollar Tuition Waiver” gives low-income students and 1st generation college students an opportunity to earn a degree or certification at no cost. The program bridges the gap between Financial Aid, and students’ responsibilities, covering every expense that Federal Financial Aid falls does not and it provides the very same opportunity for those students’ parents who want to go to school!
The deadline to apply for that Last Dollar Tuition Waiver is March 1st. Learn more about the GEAR UP program here. Find the Last-Dollar Tuition Waiver application here.
