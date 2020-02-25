Builders break ground on new apartments at Clift Farms

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) -Builders have broken ground on Henry House at Clift Farm, a 273-unit apartment community located on the Balch Road gateway to Madison County’s iconic Clift Farm development along Highway 72.
Positioned on the banks of Knox Creek, the new landmark property will feature stunning scenic views and miles of pedestrian trails that connect Clift Farm’s 470 acres of residential neighborhoods to its curated Main Street mix of retail and dining options.
Henry House at Clift Farm is a garden-style community, named for the historic 19th century founder of its farmland setting, John Henry Clift.
Amenities include outdoor kitchens, a saltwater swimming pool with sunning decks, pet spa and off-leash park, community event and club room, game room, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Offering spacious one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, Henry House is styled with warm plank floors, tile back-splashes, granite counter-tops, stainless-steel appliances, and oversized walk-in closets.
