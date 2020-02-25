Bailey Cove librarians looking forward to major upgrades with new library

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The groundbreaking ceremony for the new South Huntsville Public Library means a lot more space and resources for the community.
The branch manager for the soon-to-be old Bailey Cove Library, Patsy Ducote, said their current library used to be an old hardware store and is not big enough for their needs.
On top of that, the new facility will more than triple the size of the old one, going from 10,000 sq. ft. to 30,000 sq. ft.
The new library will have a coffee shop, art room, teen area, children’s room, puppet theater, quiet room and so much more.
Ducote said the library is seeing a lot of growth but needs more room to continue growing.
“We’re also capped off by the size of the building and the available parking," said Ducote. "Our youth services program are beyond capacity, and there’s no room for those to grow. Our adult programs have room to grow and they have by about 200%.”
She said the current library has about 25 parking spaces, which is no where near enough for the 100 person crowd that comes for Wednesday story time.
But, the new library will have plenty of parking, so this will no longer be a problem.
The groundbreaking ceremony is Tuesday at 2 p.m., Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and other community leaders will be there.
Ducote said she expects the library to be open before the start of Summer 2021.
