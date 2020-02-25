One suspect apprehended in Helena as search for suspected car thieves continues

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Police confirm one suspect is in custody as they continue to search Helena for other suspects after an early-morning chase.
Helena police apprehended a suspect in the Old Cahaba neighborhood just after 7 a.m. Multiple agencies are also searching a neighborhood off MacQueen Drive, though police say they do not believe the other two suspects are in the area.
Helena police say the search for three African-American men started just after 4 a.m. when the men were seen running into a wooded area after a chase in a stolen vehicle. Police say the car was stolen in Alabaster and wrecked off Highway 17 during a chase. The suspects tried to steal another car and were unsuccessful, police say, before running away.
The suspect who was apprehended was spotted around 6:45 a.m. off River Crest Lane in Old Cahaba.
Police advise if anyone sees the two remaining suspects that they call 911 immediately.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Hoover and Alabaster police are also assisting in the search.
