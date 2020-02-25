Alabama lawmakers debate hands-free bill

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Put your phone down! Alabama lawmakers are discussing a bill making it illegal for you to drive while holding electronic devices.
It's already against the law in Alabama to text while driving, but with this bill, it would make it illegal to have electronic devices in your hand.
When you drive, it’s not uncommon to see other drivers you share the road with on their phone.
“Here in Alabama especially in Huntsville, we are behind any legislation that can give us the opportunity to bring public awareness to distractive driving and help us in enforce any law that involves distracted driving,” said Lt. Michael Johnson.
House Bill 74 would make holding a phone or anything else electronic while you drive a crime. The first time you’re pulled over, it would be a $100 ticket, second time $200 and the third time $300.
Despite the penalty, people we talked to support the bill and hope it becomes law.
“I am for it I have seen too many accidents caused by distracted driving when you drive you should have your full attention on the road,” said Jeffrey Neely.
“I support it because myself I’ve almost caused an accident I’ve hit curbs you know what I’m saying it’s just not safe and plenty of cars come with the hands-free system so I think we should be utilizing that a little more,” said Adrian McDonald.
This is not the first year the hands-free bill has been discussed by our lawmakers. We’ll let you know if and when a decision is made.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.