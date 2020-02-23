Widespread rain showers for Monday

Rain showers will likely become more widespread by Monday morning with some isolated thunderstorms, highs will be in the lower 60s. Showers will end by early Tuesday morning followed by clearing skies, high temperatures will be in the middle 50s. We are tracking a cold front coming through on Wednesday, there is a narrow window where scattered rain showers may mix in with some sleet and snow flurries. We are not expecting any significant impacts with this system but some light accumulation may be possible on grassy areas in the higher elevations.