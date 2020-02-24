Teen charged in connection to threat at Florence school

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A teenager is charged with making terrorist threats after Florence Police were contacted about a post on social media. They say the threat involved the Florence Freshman Center.
School leaders quickly contacted the Florence Police Department that a threat had been made. Saturday night, officers arrested the teen. The student was taken to the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Center.
The Florence Police Department is working with the Lauderdale County Juvenile Probation Office and Lauderdale County District Attorney’s Office to make certain appropriate action is taken in this case.
“We appreciate the work of the Florence City Schools and the diligence of our detectives to ensure that this threat was addressed before the start of school on Monday. Our SRO’s remain vigilant and focused on safeguarding our students daily,” said Sgt. Robbie Howard, Florence Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.
