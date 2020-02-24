Rainy Monday ahead of a cooler end to the week

Happy Monday! The familiar phrase of “grab your umbrella” will be used once again today… The rain is back.
Showers have moved in across the Valley this morning as we kick off the workweek. Showers will be off and on through the morning with temperatures into the upper 40s and low 50s. Rain will pick up as we move through the middle of the day and become steadier as we move into the afternoon. It will also be a breezy day out there today with gusts out of the south at 10 to 20 mph. Rain will be heavy at times today with a rumble of thunder possible. Rain will finally fizzle as we move into the later afternoon and evening as a cold front comes through.
The front won’t bring in much cool air as we move into the overnight as temperatures will stay into the upper 40s and low 50s to start the day on Tuesday. By the afternoon Tuesday we will be back into the upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies and a southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with the potential of temperatures into the low 60s. Overnight into Wednesday winds will shift to the northwest and that brings in colder temperatures and a chance at some rain, possibly mixing with snow late in the day. From there we will see colder temperatures to close out the week.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
