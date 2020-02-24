Rainy Monday ahead of a cooler end to the week

Showers have moved in across the Valley this morning as we kick off the workweek. Showers will be off and on through the morning with temperatures into the upper 40s and low 50s. Rain will pick up as we move through the middle of the day and become steadier as we move into the afternoon. It will also be a breezy day out there today with gusts out of the south at 10 to 20 mph. Rain will be heavy at times today with a rumble of thunder possible. Rain will finally fizzle as we move into the later afternoon and evening as a cold front comes through.