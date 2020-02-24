Rain showers ending tonight; Clearing out & 60s Tuesday

Showers will gradually end overnight into early Tuesday morning. Skies will begin to clear Tuesday afternoon with high temperatures back above average in the upper 50s to low 60s. This mild stretch of weather will come to an abrupt end as a cold front moves the on Wednesday. Scattered rain showers will be possible throughout the day on Wednesday with cold air moving in from the north. A few snow flurries may be possible Wednesday night, especially in the higher elevations of NE Alabama.