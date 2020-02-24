Rain showers ending tonight; Clearing out & 60s Tuesday

Rain showers will gradually become more scattered this evening with temperatures continuing to warm into the middle 50s.
Showers will gradually end overnight into early Tuesday morning. Skies will begin to clear Tuesday afternoon with high temperatures back above average in the upper 50s to low 60s. This mild stretch of weather will come to an abrupt end as a cold front moves the on Wednesday. Scattered rain showers will be possible throughout the day on Wednesday with cold air moving in from the north. A few snow flurries may be possible Wednesday night, especially in the higher elevations of NE Alabama.
Cold air settle in for the rest of the week with high temperatures staying in the 40s for Thursday and Friday, expect plenty of sunshine. Next weekend looks ok for now but cool, highs will be in the 40s and 50s. Rain and storm chances will return by early next week.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.