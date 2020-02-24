People in Huntsville respond to coronavirus patients not coming to Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -On Saturday, the government said they planned to bring passengers infected with the coronavirus to Anniston to a FEMA facility there to be used as a quarantine center.
"I think it can affect anybody. I have a small child, so you think about that, you think about your wife, you think about your family,” said Michael Pendergrast.
Susan Park supports the idea of the facility and making sure those affected are treated properly, but she says it’s too close to home.
"I understand they have got to take them somewhere; I mean I can’t imagine how I would feel if that was one of my family members. So, I do understand they have to take them somewhere but it’s kind of scary for our area,” said Park.
Dr. Tim Howard, Family Practice Physician said transporting people to a FEMA center is standard procedure in the medical profession.
"They are in complete isolation and they take all of the precautions. The only time there is a breach if there is an issue if there is a health care worker not putting their gear on properly and there could be exposure that way,” said Dr. Howard.
Tim Harper said his big concern is health professionals finding a solution for the coronavirus.
"These viruses are coming up and a lot of the viruses and strands get stronger if they are not completely defeated with the proper antibiotics,” said Harper.
“Especially if we have an outbreak like China then it could affect us, it could hurt us, so I think it’s something that we should be alarmed about.”
