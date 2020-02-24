NASA pioneer Katherine Johnson passes away at 101

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A NASA pioneer recently featured on the big screen has passed away. Katherine Johnson was 101 years old. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine made the announcement Monday morning.
Johnson was born in West Virginia in 1918 and earned a PhD in Mathematics before taking a job as a teacher. A short time later, she was handpicked to be one of three African American students to integrate that state’s graduate program at West Virginia University. Her career took a sidetrack and she took time away to get married and have children. In 1953 she began working in Langley, Virginia at the predecessor to NASA. She was quickly moved to a project involving flight research, analyzing flight test data and plane crashes. In 1957, she got in on the ground floor as America turned it’s attention to space flight. She was a member of the Space Task Group.
During the early 1960s, Johnson worked on trajectory analysis on Alan Shepard’s Freedom 7 mission. In 1962, she found her true calling in space flight when she was called upon to work on John Glenn’s orbital mission. Johnson became famous for earning Glenn’s trust in double checking the mathematical calculations from NASA’s computers. “If she says they’re good,’” Katherine Johnson remembers the astronaut saying, “then I’m ready to go.” Glenn’s flight was a success, and marked a turning point in the competition between the United States and the Soviet Union in space.
Johnson continued working for NASA through the Apollo years, and into the space shuttle era before retiring in 1986. In 2015, President Obama presented her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom - the highest honor for an American civilian.
She was portrayed in the motion picture “Hidden Figures” by actress Taraji P. Henson, which earned Henson several awards and nominations.
