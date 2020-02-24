Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-RUPTURED-PIPE-EVACUATIONS
Dozens treated, evacuated after pipe ruptures in Mississippi
SATARTIA, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say they're testing the air quality after a pipe ruptured, prompting evacuations of more than 300 residents and sending dozens of people to hospitals. The Mississippi Department of Emergency Management says that 46 people were treated at area hospitals after the Saturday night rupture, but all of them had been released by late Sunday morning. Authorities say the 24-inch pressurized pipe ruptured in a heavily wooded area near Satartia. They say the pipe contained carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide, and that residents in the area complained of green gas and a noxious odor.
US 'honor roll' of historic places often ignores slavery
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The National Register of Historic Places is the government’s official honor roll for more than 95,000 sites that are important to the story of the United States. Yet it’s also just another place where the U.S. largely skirts the evil of slavery on antebellum plantations. An Associated Press review found that register entries often ignore the topic of slavery or mention it only in passing. That includes the description of George Washington's Mount Vernon estate. Some entries are being updated to include the stories of slaves. But experts say the problem is rooted in a lack of concern for the stories of black people.
Plan for north Mississippi sheriff's office: Get out of jail
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors is approving a plan for the county sheriff's office to relocate from the county jail to now-empty government buildings. The Oxford Eagle reports supervisors approved the request Monday. An architect projects it will cost $1.6 million to $1.8 million to renovate a former justice court building and a former county Department of Humans Services office. Both those functions moved to new buildings last year. Architect Tom Howorth is recommending that the department occupy the former court building in a first phase, saying deputies are “on top of each other” in their current offices at the jail.
Some public defenders receive pay raise, but others do not
NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — Some public defense attorneys in one Mississippi county are receiving a pay raise, but two are not. Lydia Blackmon and Aisha Sanders told Adams County supervisors that all other defenders in the county received a raise from $2,000 to $2,800 per month. Those were approved by a court order from Circuit Judge Lillie B. Sanders. But, Blackmon and Aisha Sanders are related to Judge Sanders. The other circuit judge, Debra Blackwell, would not sign an order giving the raise to the two women. Blackwell says their work is limited because they can only practice before one judge, not two.
Autopsy photos shown in trial of man charged with killing 8
MAGNOLIA, Miss. (AP) — A forensic pathologist says a deputy sheriff responding to a domestic dispute was killed by a shot to the left side of his head. The pathologist testified Friday in the death-penalty trial of a man charged with killing the deputy and seven other people in Mississippi in 2017. Defendant Willie Cory Godbolt kept his head lowered as photos of the deceased deputy, William Durr, were shown in the courtroom. Godbolt's ex-wife testified earlier that she saw Godbolt shoot Durr in the face. The Daily Leader newspaper reports that some spectators left the courtroom before autopsy photos were shown.
2nd person in days killed by Mardi Gras float in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities say a man has been struck and killed by a Mardi Gras float during a parade in New Orleans. It was the second death in days involving a parade float and cast a pall over the Carnival festivities. Police said in a statement that the death occurred Saturday night at the parade of the Krewe of Endymion. The rest of the parade was canceled. The New Orleans mayor said the city is grieving anew after a woman was killed on a parade route Wednesday. New Orleans police said late Sunday that tandem floats, save large ones lit by generators, would be banned from parades for rest of Carnival season.