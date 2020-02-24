Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. will miss at least two weeks with a sprained left knee after getting hurt Friday night in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Grizzlies announced Sunday that Jackson will be re-evaluated in two weeks. An MRI exam showed Jackson sprained his knee contesting a shot late in the second quarter, and he did not return for the second half of the game. Jackson is the team's second-leading scorer and averaging almost 17 points per game.