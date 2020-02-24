Early morning Huntsville house fire under investigation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews are working to find out what caused an early morning house fire in Huntsville.
The fire started at the corner of Poplar Avenue and Pulaski Pike just before 2 a.m.
Multiple units responded, including Huntsville Fire and Rescue and HEMSI. It took crews about 30 minutes to get the fire out.
We’re told no one was inside when the fire started. We’re still trying to figure out if anyone lives there.
An investigator is now working to determine the cause.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.