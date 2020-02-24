DSV to schedule cargo flights between China and Huntsville to cope with coronavirus constraints

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The global-freight industry is suffering at the hands of the coronavirus. The deadly outbreak in China is causing airlines to scale back services.
Starting on February 25th, DSV Panalpina will operate flights between Shanghai and Huntsville three times a week using DSV’s Boeing 747-8 freighter plane, according to a statement from the company.
DSV says by taking advantage of the Huntsville, Alabama hub the company can connect all continents via DSV controlled charter network and ensure DSV found handling at uncongested airports. Company officials say in Huntsville, express connections are available to and from Latin-American countries and Canada.
DSV said in a statement that it estimates capacity has shrunk by 5,000 tons a day due to the suspension of flights to China.
