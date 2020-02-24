DSV Global Transport plans to open direct cargo flights from China to Huntsville, Al starting Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A global transportation company has announced plans to deliver cargo to the US by opening a direct line of flight between Shanghai, China and Huntsville, Alabama.
Beginning February 25, DSV Global Transport and Logistics will operate a Boeing 747-8 freighter airplane three times per week, between Huntsville and Shanghai.
According to DSV, multiple airlines have either suspended or reduced the number of flights to and from Mainland China due to the risk of spreading of the coronavirus. As a consequence, there is an estimated 5,000 tons less capacity available per day.
DSV calls the air bridge between Alabama and China a “unique solution” to the impact the coronavirus has had on the delivery of international cargo.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.