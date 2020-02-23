Worlds of Work to kick off in Marshall County; student career expo for 8th graders

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - North AlabamaWorks, in partnership with Marshall County business and industry, chambers of commerce, economic development offices, legislative offices, and Snead State Community College, will host the Worlds of Work (WOW) Career Expo for all 8th-grade students in Marshall County on Tuesday, February 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
This unique event to be held at Albertville High School (402 E McCord Ave, Albertville, AL 35950), will help students learn about high-demand, high-wage career opportunities available in North Alabama.
WOW will bring in almost 1,400 8th grade students and educators from across all school systems in Marshall County. Interactive displays from local companies and organizations will be on-site, featuring industries such as agriculture, construction, cybersecurity/information technology, energy/utilities, healthcare, personal/professional services, manufacturing/automotive, public safety, and aviation/transportation/logistics.
Additionally, area high school students, parents, community leaders, and community members are invited to WOW Community Night on Monday evening, February 24, 6:30-7:30, at the Albertville High School Cafeteria. This will kick off the Worlds of Work event with information and resources for the community about career opportunities available in North Alabama. Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth, a strong proponent of workforce opportunity and development, will be the keynote speaker, and he comments:
“The Worlds of Work Community Night offers every resident of Marshall County the opportunity to learn about high-paying, long-lasting employment opportunities that exist close to home. Middle school and high school students can learn what they must do to get ready for the jobs of tomorrow, and everyone who participates will interact with potential employers from a wide range of industries. It is a rare chance to set your sights on the future and make decisions that could dramatically improve your life and the lives of your loved ones. I encourage everyone to participate in this important event.”
