Rain returns this week

Clouds have moved in from the northwest, and a system from the west will move farther eastward, increasing rain chances for our area. Moist air will increase dew points today and tomorrow. A few isolated showers will pour today but widespread showers return Monday. Highs across the Valley will be in the low to mid 50s.
Rain will pick up overnight and widespread rain will be possible as early as Monday morning. A few rumbles of thunder are possible. Highs will be near 60 degrees. Tuesday morning will have a few leftover showers but conditions will be much drier during the afternoon hours. Wednesday also has a small chance for a few isolated showers, but the rest of the workweek will be much drier.
Highs will fall after the cold front passes. Highs will start in the lower 60s Monday then sink into the 40s for the second half of the workweek. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be near freezing.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.